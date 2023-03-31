BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Is 10.82% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.59 trading at $2.27 or 3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.50B. That closing price of BILL’s stock is at a discount of -219.74% from its 52-week high price of $244.89 and is indicating a premium of 10.82% from its 52-week low price of $68.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.05%, in the last five days BILL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $76.59 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. BILL Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.02% in past 5-day. BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) showed a performance of -9.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.05 million shares which calculate 5.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $127.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -161.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.19% for stock’s current value.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BILL Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 529.17% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 866.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $247.02 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $267.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $166.91 million and $200.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.00% while estimating it to be 33.60% for the next quarter.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.74% institutions for BILL Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at BILL for having 10.39 million shares of worth $1.38 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.97 million shares of worth $393.3 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $309.49 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.