Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Has Risen By -39.38 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.11 or 5.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $145.67M. That closing price of AZRE’s stock is at a discount of -805.14% from its 52-week high price of $19.37 and is indicating a premium of 24.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 303.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.42%, in the last five days AZRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 4.04% to its value on the day. Azure Power Global Limited’s shares saw a change of -50.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.39% in past 5-day. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) showed a performance of -39.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 5.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -86.92% for stock’s current value.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $58.4 million and $56.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.30% while estimating it to be 38.90% for the next quarter.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.25% institutions for Azure Power Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at AZRE for having 34.26 million shares of worth $189.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 70.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is OMERS Administration Corporation, which was holding about 13.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 28.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.23 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.28 million shares of worth $9.81 million or 4.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.