Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Rebounded 9.09% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.02 or -15.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.81M. That closing price of ASPU’s stock is at a discount of -1518.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.78 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 847.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.70%, in the last five days ASPU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 24.14% to its value on the day. Aspen Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.21% in past 5-day. Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) showed a performance of -45.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 87830.0 shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aspen Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.00% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $18.95 million and $19.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -23.50% while estimating it to be -25.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.32% institutions for Aspen Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASPU for having 2.71 million shares of worth $1.04 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $0.22 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.