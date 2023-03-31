Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) At $20.05: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $20.05 trading at $0.03 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.34B. That closing price of ASANâ€™s stock is at a discount of -126.88% from its 52-week high price of $45.49 and is indicating a premium of 43.54% from its 52-week low price of $11.32. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Asana Inc. (ASAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days ASAN remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 03/24/23 when the stock touched $20.05 price level, adding 4.75% to its value on the day. Asana Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 45.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.56% in past 5-day. Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) showed a performance of 36.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.98 million shares which calculate 3.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -49.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 50.12% for stockâ€™s current value.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Asana Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.23% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $145.12 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $149.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $111.95 million and $120.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.60% while estimating it to be 24.30% for the next quarter.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 30 and June 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.36% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 47.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.39% institutions for Asana Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ASAN for having 7.54 million shares of worth $167.54 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.92% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 5.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $152.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.07 million shares of worth $45.98 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $44.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of companyâ€™s stock.