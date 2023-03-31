Analysts Say PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Can Really Get To $74.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.19 trading at -$0.73 or -1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.60B. That closing price of PBF’s stock is at a discount of -13.45% from its 52-week high price of $49.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.72% from its 52-week low price of $23.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.66%, in the last five days PBF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the stock touched $43.19 price level, adding 3.25% to its value on the day. PBF Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.70% in past 5-day. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) showed a performance of -7.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.14 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $74.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.76% for stock’s current value.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PBF Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.25% while that of industry is -18.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 668.60% in the current quarter and calculating -64.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.63 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.73 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $9.14 billion and $14.08 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% while estimating it to be -30.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.73% institutions for PBF Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PBF for having 13.54 million shares of worth $584.6 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $541.02 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.53 million shares of worth $152.38 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $140.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.