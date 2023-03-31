Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -19.00% Last Month.

In last trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.71 trading at -$1.48 or -5.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.87B. That closing price of AMLX’s stock is at a discount of -51.32% from its 52-week high price of $41.93 and is indicating a premium of 76.51% from its 52-week low price of $6.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 931.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.07%, in the last five days AMLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $27.71 price level, adding 11.1% to its value on the day. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.58% in past 5-day. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) showed a performance of -19.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.74 million shares which calculate 6.81 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.79% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 8.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 994.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.47% institutions for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AMLX for having 5.77 million shares of worth $162.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 5.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $154.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $34.47 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $42.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.