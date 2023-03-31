Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) Falls -2.52%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0.0 or -2.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.17M. That closing price of ADMP’s stock is at a discount of -408.33% from its 52-week high price of $0.61 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.52%, in the last five days ADMP hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s shares saw a change of -29.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) showed a performance of -29.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 million shares which calculate 3.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1150.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1150.0% for stock’s current value.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -43.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.47 million and $1.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.80% while estimating it to be 85.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.00% during past 5 years.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.73% institutions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ADMP for having 6.48 million shares of worth $0.78 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.1 million shares of worth $0.49 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.