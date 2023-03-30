With 23.08% From The Low, Is Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at $0.01 or 4.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.59M. That most recent trading price of VERB’s stock is at a discount of -715.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.06 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days VERB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, subtracting -1.8% to its value on the day. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.55% in past 5-day. Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) showed a performance of 2.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.73 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2.71 million and $2.69 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.60% while estimating it to be 30.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.30% during past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.33% institutions for Verb Technology Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VERB for having 4.12 million shares of worth $0.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 33.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.2 million shares of worth $0.4 million or 26.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91257.0 in the company or a holder of 6.03% of company’s stock.