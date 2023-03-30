WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Stock Dropped -47.56% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw 19.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.05 or 7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $572.98M. That closing price of WEâ€™s stock is at a discount of -977.33% from its 52-week high price of $8.08 and is indicating a premium of 8.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.14%, in the last five days WE remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 03/23/23 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 27.18% to its value on the day. WeWork Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -47.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.94% in past 5-day. WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) showed a performance of -35.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85.56 million shares which calculate 8.16 days to cover the short interests.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WeWork Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.69% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $873.83 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $918.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.61% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 87.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.74% institutions for WeWork Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the top institutional holder at WE for having 324.35 million shares of worth $859.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 45.81% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 81.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 11.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $214.86 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.87 million shares of worth $18.41 million or 1.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of companyâ€™s stock.