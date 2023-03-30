Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 20.49% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.11 trading at $0.07 or 6.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $172.45M. That most recent trading price of TIO’s stock is at a discount of -21.62% from its 52-week high price of $1.35 and is indicating a premium of 63.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 290.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.25%, in the last five days TIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $1.11 price level, adding 2.63% to its value on the day. Tingo Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.83% in past 5-day. Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) showed a performance of 20.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -170.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -170.27% for stock’s current value.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tingo Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 60.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 310.00% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.80% during past 5 years.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.