Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Could Really Rise To $9.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at -$0.03 or -1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That most recent trading price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -256.08% from its 52-week high price of $9.08 and is indicating a premium of 10.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.27%, in the last five days TLRY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $2.55 price level, adding 3.41% to its value on the day. Tilray Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.40% in past 5-day. Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -7.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.83 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -252.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.8% for stock’s current value.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tilray Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.86% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $202.47 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $209.37 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63.40% during past 5 years.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.78% institutions for Tilray Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at TLRY for having 8.58 million shares of worth $23.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 7.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.62 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.86 million shares of worth $21.62 million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.