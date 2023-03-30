The 12-Month Price Target For SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Is Now $5.00.

In last trading session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw 4.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at $0.09 or 4.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $390.54M. That closing price of SOUN’s stock is at a discount of -767.94% from its 52-week high price of $18.14 and is indicating a premium of 55.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.50%, in the last five days SOUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 4.13% to its value on the day. SoundHound AI Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.85% in past 5-day. SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) showed a performance of -30.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.99 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -139.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.11% for stock’s current value.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoundHound AI Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.64% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.84 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.04% institutions for SoundHound AI Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Anchorage Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at SOUN for having 3.2 million shares of worth $10.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cota Capital Management, Llc, which was holding about 2.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $5.1 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.