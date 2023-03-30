Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Climbs 57.60% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.77?

In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at $0.02 or 1.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.19B. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -226.55% from its 52-week high price of $5.78 and is indicating a premium of 62.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.14%, in the last five days SMMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 5.35% to its value on the day. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.99% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of -1.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.91 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.40% during past 5 years.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.19% institutions for Summit Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SMMT for having 2.0 million shares of worth $3.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $1.29 million or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.