Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Share Price Recovers 40.22% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw 20.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at -$0.24 or -11.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.29M. That closing price of SI’s stock is at a discount of -8739.67% from its 52-week high price of $162.65 and is indicating a premium of 40.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.54%, in the last five days SI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $1.84 price level, adding 24.9% to its value on the day. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s shares saw a change of -89.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.39% in past 5-day. Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) showed a performance of -86.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.22 million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -769.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -389.13% for stock’s current value.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silvergate Capital Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -97.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -115.18% while that of industry is -2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -111.40% in the current quarter and calculating -85.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -121.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $58.3 million and $78.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -53.00% while estimating it to be -54.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 114.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.80%.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 17 and April 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.48% institutions for Silvergate Capital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SI for having 3.0 million shares of worth $5.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 2.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.43 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.29 million shares of worth $4.22 million or 7.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.39 million in the company or a holder of 4.11% of company’s stock.