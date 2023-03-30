SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -1844.44%.

In recent trading session, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.07 or 14.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.99M. That most recent trading price of SHFS’s stock is at a discount of -5542.59% from its 52-week high price of $30.47 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 251.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.56%, in the last five days SHFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 10.94% to its value on the day. SHF Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.35% in past 5-day. SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) showed a performance of -21.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28000.0 shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1844.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1844.44% for stock’s current value.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.33% institutions for SHF Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SHFS for having 1.52 million shares of worth $0.81 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.63 million.