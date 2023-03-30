Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Is Currently -90.18% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.06 trading at -$0.22 or -2.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.63B. That most recent trading price of RUM’s stock is at a discount of -90.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.23 and is indicating a premium of 35.87% from its 52-week low price of $5.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rumble Inc. (RUM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days RUM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $9.06 price level, adding 4.53% to its value on the day. Rumble Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.22% in past 5-day. Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) showed a performance of 14.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.23 million shares which calculate 3.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -65.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.56% for stock’s current value.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.18 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.65% institutions for Rumble Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the top institutional holder at RUM for having 11.21 million shares of worth $137.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 36.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, which was holding about 1.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.38 million.

On the other hand, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $1.48 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.