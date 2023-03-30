Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) At $2.72: So What?

In recent trading session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at $0.28 or 11.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $177.83M. That most recent trading price of RENT’s stock is at a discount of -161.03% from its 52-week high price of $7.10 and is indicating a premium of 59.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 968.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.48%, in the last five days RENT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $2.72 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Rent the Runway Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.12% in past 5-day. Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) showed a performance of -21.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.08 million shares which calculate 2.65 days to cover the short interests.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rent the Runway Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.33% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.70% in the current quarter and calculating 23.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.23 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $64.1 million and $67.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.40% while estimating it to be 15.10% for the next quarter.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.74% institutions for Rent the Runway Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at RENT for having 8.18 million shares of worth $17.99 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd., which was holding about 3.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.69 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.83 million shares of worth $3.58 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.21 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.