Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS), 75.77% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 28.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.54 trading at $0.69 or 17.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.06M. That closing price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -10.13% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 75.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.93 in the current quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.92%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $4.54 price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 238.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 106.36% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of 100.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 9.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -252.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.89% for stock’s current value.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 135.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 9.80. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.00% in the current quarter and calculating 5.20% increase in the next quarter.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.22% institutions for Pyxis Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 3.17 million shares of worth $6.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 2.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $1.48 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.