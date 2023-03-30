Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Could Actually Go To $7.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw 49.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.01 or 18.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.25M. That closing price of PBTS’s stock is at a discount of -2110.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.21 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.25%, in the last five days PBTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 2.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.42% in past 5-day. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) showed a performance of 21.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.26 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6900.0% for stock’s current value.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.62% institutions for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PBTS for having 0.11 million shares of worth $52582.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10276.0.