Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Rises 113.00% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $3.87?

In recent trading session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.87 trading at -$0.1 or -2.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $826.83M. That most recent trading price of NAT’s stock is at a discount of -20.16% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 53.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.64%, in the last five days NAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $3.87 price level, adding 5.84% to its value on the day. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares saw a change of 26.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.09% in past 5-day. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) showed a performance of -12.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.11 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.81% for stock’s current value.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nordic American Tankers Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 728.57% while that of industry is -11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 272.70% in the current quarter and calculating 250.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 156.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.23 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 29 and June 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.99% institutions for Nordic American Tankers Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NAT for having 11.43 million shares of worth $30.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 6.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.98 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.66 million shares of worth $14.25 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.44 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.