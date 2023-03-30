NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Adds 5.34% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.54 trading at $1.02 or 3.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.99B. That closing price of NXT’s stock is at a discount of -4.65% from its 52-week high price of $35.10 and is indicating a premium of 15.8% from its 52-week low price of $28.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NEXTracker Inc. (NXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.14%, in the last five days NXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/23/23 when the stock touched $33.54 price level, adding 4.44% to its value on the day. NEXTracker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.34% in past 5-day. NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) showed a performance of 10.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.55% for stock’s current value.

NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $514.7 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $516.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

NXT Dividends

NEXTracker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.21% institutions for NEXTracker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.