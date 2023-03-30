NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Has Reached A Distance Of 53.66% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.04 or 11.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.36M. That most recent trading price of NEXI’s stock is at a discount of -1092.68% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 53.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexImmune Inc. (NEXI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.53 in the current quarter.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.47%, in the last five days NEXI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 6.82% to its value on the day. NexImmune Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.70% in past 5-day. NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) showed a performance of -11.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -387.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -387.8% for stock’s current value.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexImmune Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.77% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.20% in the current quarter and calculating 21.20% increase in the next quarter.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.42% institutions for NexImmune Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at NEXI for having 1.2 million shares of worth $0.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 0.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 97320.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53973.0 in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.