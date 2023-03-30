Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) Down Almost -3.54% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.71 trading at -$0.78 or -4.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.01B. That most recent trading price of NEOG’s stock is at a discount of -82.95% from its 52-week high price of $32.40 and is indicating a premium of 40.77% from its 52-week low price of $10.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days NEOG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/24/23 when the stock touched $17.71 price level, adding 4.89% to its value on the day. Neogen Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.17% in past 5-day. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) showed a performance of -3.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.3 million shares which calculate 9.04 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neogen Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.17% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -120.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $218.86 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $232.57 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $128.24 million and $140.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.70% while estimating it to be 66.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.12% institutions for Neogen Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NEOG for having 24.46 million shares of worth $432.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $336.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.67 million shares of worth $117.85 million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $96.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.