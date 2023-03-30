Is G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:GMVD) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $2.69?

In last trading session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw 3.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at $0.78 or 40.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.83M. That closing price of GMVD’s stock is at a discount of -2020.82% from its 52-week high price of $57.05 and is indicating a premium of 38.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 49050.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 837.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 40.84%, in the last five days GMVD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $2.69 price level, adding 14.6% to its value on the day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -17.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.28% in past 5-day. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) showed a performance of 13.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21770.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.05% for stock’s current value.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.74% institutions for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at GMVD for having 60164.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Regal Partners Ltd., which was holding about 15210.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40914.0.