GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Declines -59.10% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $22.44?

In recent trading session, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.44 trading at -$0.02 or -0.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.44B. That most recent trading price of GME’s stock is at a discount of -113.86% from its 52-week high price of $47.99 and is indicating a premium of 31.33% from its 52-week low price of $15.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.09%, in the last five days GME remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $22.44 price level, adding 6.54% to its value on the day. GameStop Corp.’s shares saw a change of 21.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.62% in past 5-day. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) showed a performance of 23.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.34 million shares which calculate 12.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -69.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 71.03% for stock’s current value.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GameStop Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.12% while that of industry is 34.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.90% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.36 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $1.38 billion and $1.14 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.50% while estimating it to be 1.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.50% during past 5 years.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 30 and June 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.29% institutions for GameStop Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GME for having 24.66 million shares of worth $551.99 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 8.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $491.85 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.8 million shares of worth $174.62 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $173.49 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.