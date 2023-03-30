Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Currently -945.45% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.0 or -0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.77M. That closing price of FLGC’s stock is at a discount of -945.45% from its 52-week high price of $2.30 and is indicating a premium of 13.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days FLGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/23/23 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 23.61% to its value on the day. Flora Growth Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.43% in past 5-day. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) showed a performance of -50.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -468.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -354.55% for stock’s current value.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flora Growth Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.49% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 323.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.61 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.27% institutions for Flora Growth Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. is the top institutional holder at FLGC for having 10.83 million shares of worth $2.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 14.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 4.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.92 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.29 million shares of worth $0.28 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.