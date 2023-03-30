eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) Has Already Recovered 73.56%, But Another -10.58% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.08 trading at $0.22 or 12.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $155.85M. That most recent trading price of EMAN’s stock is at a discount of -10.58% from its 52-week high price of $2.30 and is indicating a premium of 73.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For eMagin Corporation (EMAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.03%, in the last five days EMAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. eMagin Corporation’s shares saw a change of 145.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.64% in past 5-day. eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) showed a performance of 81.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.68 million shares which calculate 16.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.23% for stock’s current value.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that eMagin Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 247.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100.00% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.36 million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $6.5 million and $6.28 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.20% while estimating it to be 14.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.68% institutions for eMagin Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EMAN for having 2.9 million shares of worth $1.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., which was holding about 1.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $1.09 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.