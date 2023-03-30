East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Has Made The 40.55% Recovery, Could Gain Another -49.79% Ahead

In last trading session, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.96 trading at $0.59 or 1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.87B. That closing price of EWBC’s stock is at a discount of -49.79% from its 52-week high price of $85.32 and is indicating a premium of 40.55% from its 52-week low price of $33.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.05%, in the last five days EWBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $56.96 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. East West Bancorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.32% in past 5-day. East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) showed a performance of -25.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.21 million shares which calculate 2.65 days to cover the short interests.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that East West Bancorp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.27% while that of industry is 2.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.30% in the current quarter and calculating 24.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $608.2 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $619.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $415.61 million and $472.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.30% while estimating it to be 31.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

EWBC Dividends

East West Bancorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.77% institutions for East West Bancorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EWBC for having 14.09 million shares of worth $945.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $826.29 million.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.92 million shares of worth $324.17 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $286.73 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.