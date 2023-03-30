Does Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) Look Expensive At $1.60? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.60 trading at -$0.01 or -0.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $470.31M. That most recent trading price of TGB’s stock is at a discount of -50.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.41 and is indicating a premium of 44.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.62%, in the last five days TGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $1.60 price level, adding 2.74% to its value on the day. Taseko Mines Limited’s shares saw a change of 8.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.58% in past 5-day. Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) showed a performance of -12.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taseko Mines Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,100.00% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.73 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.20% during past 5 years.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.65% institutions for Taseko Mines Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TGB for having 9.77 million shares of worth $11.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which was holding about 7.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.55 million.

On the other hand, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.7 million shares of worth $11.32 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.