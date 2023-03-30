Does PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Look Expensive At $6.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.68 trading at $0.35 or 5.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That closing price of PCT’s stock is at a discount of -63.92% from its 52-week high price of $10.95 and is indicating a premium of 33.53% from its 52-week low price of $4.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.53%, in the last five days PCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $6.68 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.78% in past 5-day. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) showed a performance of 4.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.62 million shares which calculate 21.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -349.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.73% for stock’s current value.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PureCycle Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.82% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 10.50% increase in the next quarter.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.81% institutions for PureCycle Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at PCT for having 29.19 million shares of worth $235.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 17.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.12 million shares of worth $25.17 million or 1.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.