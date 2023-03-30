Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Is Up 23.15% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at $0.27 or 11.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.33M. That most recent trading price of CZOO’s stock is at a discount of -2351.13% from its 52-week high price of $65.20 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 251.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.30%, in the last five days CZOO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $2.66 price level, adding 4.32% to its value on the day. Cazoo Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -15.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.41% in past 5-day. Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) showed a performance of 23.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 4.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.04 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6550.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.04 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.04. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 98.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 98.5% for stock’s current value.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cazoo Group Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.04% while that of industry is -5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 96.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $344.97 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $424.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -474.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.68%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.64% institutions for Cazoo Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenvale Capital, LLP is the top institutional holder at CZOO for having 46.83 million shares of worth $21.54 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 36.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.94 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.45 million shares of worth $1.95 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.