Buy, Sell Or Hold Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) At $0.40?

In last trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 4.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.02 or -5.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $85.47M. That closing price of HYMC’s stock is at a discount of -675.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 22.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.28%, in the last five days HYMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 9.03% to its value on the day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -24.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.62% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of 2.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.32 million shares which calculate 5.2 days to cover the short interests.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -79.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.27% institutions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HYMC for having 24.39 million shares of worth $14.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.02 million shares of worth $2.43 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.