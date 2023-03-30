Buy, Sell Or Hold Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) At $6.17?

In recent trading session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.17 trading at $0.0 or -0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That most recent trading price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -138.9% from its 52-week high price of $14.74 and is indicating a premium of 10.21% from its 52-week low price of $5.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

FSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $6.17 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.68% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of -13.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64.44 million shares which calculate 7.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -240.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.17% for stock’s current value.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fisker Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.93% while that of industry is 8.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24.40% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 608,283.01% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.53 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $372.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $12k and $10k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 170,983.30% while estimating it to be 3,727,900.00% for the next quarter.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.74% institutions for Fisker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fifthdelta Ltd is the top institutional holder at FSR for having 17.58 million shares of worth $108.53 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.8 million shares of worth $29.62 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.