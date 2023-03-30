Buy, Sell Or Hold Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) At $0.16?

In last trading session, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) saw 8.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at -$0.01 or -6.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.80M. That closing price of BOXD’s stock is at a discount of -7681.25% from its 52-week high price of $12.45 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.08%, in the last five days BOXD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/23/23 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 60.76% to its value on the day. Boxed Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.67% in past 5-day. Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) showed a performance of -73.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.23 million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.00% in the current quarter and calculating 35.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.85 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $45.05 million and $46.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.50% while estimating it to be 20.40% for the next quarter.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.90% institutions for Boxed Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at BOXD for having 4.0 million shares of worth $0.64 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.88 million shares of worth $0.46 million or 3.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.