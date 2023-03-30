Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Adds 57.42 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 1.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.6 or 32.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.13M. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -92.62% from its 52-week high price of $4.70 and is indicating a premium of 55.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 292.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 32.61%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $2.44 price level, adding 1.21% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.42% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 7.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.94 million shares which calculate 8.41 days to cover the short interests.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.40% during past 5 years.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.52% institutions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BCLI for having 1.43 million shares of worth $6.31 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $4.21 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.