Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Has Fallen -12.23% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 7.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $104.63M. That closing price of ARVL’s stock is at a discount of -2850.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.13 and from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

ARVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 10.03% to its value on the day. Arrival’s shares saw a change of -12.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.67% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of -49.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.55 million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -644.40% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.69% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 26.45 million shares of worth $21.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 5.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.32 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.32 million shares of worth $1.06 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.