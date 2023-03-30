Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Currently 4.49 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw 10.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at $0.46 or 10.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $980.93M. That closing price of ARDX’s stock is at a premium of 4.49% from its 52-week high price of $4.47 and is indicating a premium of 89.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.90%, in the last five days ARDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Ardelyx Inc.’s shares saw a change of 64.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.39% in past 5-day. Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) showed a performance of 62.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.69 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ardelyx Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 314.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 38.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 238.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.03 million and $468k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2,151.70% while estimating it to be 1,165.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.40% institutions for Ardelyx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at ARDX for having 14.86 million shares of worth $17.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 8.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.89 million shares of worth $4.63 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.