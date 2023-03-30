Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Are Up 27.05% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.84 trading at $0.46 or 8.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $856.77M. That most recent trading price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -152.05% from its 52-week high price of $14.72 and is indicating a premium of 27.05% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 996.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.55%, in the last five days AMPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $5.84 price level, adding 9.32% to its value on the day. Altus Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.66% in past 5-day. Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) showed a performance of -11.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 million shares which calculate 3.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -156.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -71.23% for stock’s current value.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altus Power Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.45% institutions for Altus Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at AMPS for having 21.83 million shares of worth $240.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.04 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.15 million shares of worth $14.02 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.