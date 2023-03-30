Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Has Reached A Distance Of 3.74% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at $0.01 or 0.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.87M. That closing price of ADN’s stock is at a discount of -318.69% from its 52-week high price of $4.48 and is indicating a premium of 3.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.94%, in the last five days ADN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/23/23 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 33.09% to its value on the day. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.57% in past 5-day. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) showed a performance of -38.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.92 million shares which calculate 7.3 days to cover the short interests.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.00% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 180.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.68% institutions for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the top institutional holder at ADN for having 5.46 million shares of worth $16.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.92 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.