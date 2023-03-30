12-Month Price Target For Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Now Sits At $13.00

In last trading session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at $0.19 or 11.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.60M. That closing price of UNCY’s stock is at a discount of -50.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.87 and is indicating a premium of 79.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.05%, in the last five days UNCY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/23/23 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 13.18% to its value on the day. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 253.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.18% in past 5-day. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) showed a performance of 269.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -580.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -161.78% for stock’s current value.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 205.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.86% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.26% institutions for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at UNCY for having 0.71 million shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, which was holding about 76645.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45220.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26109.0 shares of worth $18594.0 or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22695.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13390.0 in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.