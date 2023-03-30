12-Month Price Target For Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Sits At $77.00

In recent trading session, Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.19 trading at $0.44 or 1.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.30B. That most recent trading price of MBLY’s stock is at a discount of -14.03% from its 52-week high price of $48.11 and is indicating a premium of 41.1% from its 52-week low price of $24.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.05%, in the last five days MBLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/24/23 when the stock touched $42.19 price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock’s shares saw a change of 20.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.86% in past 5-day. Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) showed a performance of 10.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.53 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $77.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.41% for stock’s current value.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $457.64 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $491.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.74%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114.46% institutions for Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at MBLY for having 12.09 million shares of worth $515.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 23.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 6.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $263.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.78 million shares of worth $161.39 million or 7.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $29.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.