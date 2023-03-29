Will VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 4.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.67B, closed the last trade at $31.56 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The VICI stock price is -13.09% off its 52-week high price of $35.69 and 16.29% above the 52-week low of $26.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the VICI stock price touched $31.56 or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, VICI Properties Inc. shares have moved -2.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have changed -6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.07% from current levels.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VICI Properties Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.84%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.80% and 65.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $752.76 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $794.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $383.15 million and $416.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 96.50% for the current quarter and 90.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -27.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.10%.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.56 at a share yield of 4.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.34% with a share float percentage of 95.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 1,006 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 141.14 million shares worth more than $4.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 94.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.83 billion and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.37% shares in the company for having 51.75 million shares of worth $1.68 billion while later fund manager owns 38.27 million shares of worth $1.23 billion as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.97% of company’s outstanding stock.