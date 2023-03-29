Why Should You Consider Adding Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) To Your Portfolio?

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.74M, closed the recent trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -7.02% during that session. The VEEE stock price is -411.63% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 10.47% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41230.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.63K shares.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) trade information

Sporting -7.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the VEEE stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 8.99%. Year-to-date, Twin Vee Powercats Co. shares have moved -6.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) have changed -13.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 22480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -365.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -365.12% from the levels at last check today.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.80% over the past 6 months.

VEEE Dividends

Twin Vee Powercats Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.17% with a share float percentage of 51.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twin Vee Powercats Co. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.95 million shares worth more than $1.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 39000.0 shares of worth $65519.0 while later fund manager owns 34692.0 shares of worth $58282.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.