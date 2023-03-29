Why Should We Buy Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Stock?

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $690.11M, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 11.45% during that session. The NRDY stock price is -40.6% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 60.15% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 756.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Sporting 11.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the NRDY stock price touched $3.99 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Nerdy Inc. shares have moved 77.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) have changed 58.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.78.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nerdy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 82.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.80% and -120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.93 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $42.02 million and $46.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.00% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.98% with a share float percentage of 85.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nerdy Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 13.22 million shares worth more than $27.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, TPG GP A, LLC held 14.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenvale Capital, LLP, with the holding of over 8.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.88 million and represent 8.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.74% shares in the company for having 4.42 million shares of worth $10.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $3.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.