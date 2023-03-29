Why Invest In Haleon plc (HLN) Stock?

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has seen 3.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.44B, closed the last trade at $8.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.34% during that session. The HLN stock price is -4.81% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 31.07% above the 52-week low of $5.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.90 million shares.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting -1.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the HLN stock price touched $8.11 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc shares have moved 1.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) have changed 2.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.38, which means that the shares’ value could drop -139.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 50.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.17% from current levels.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.61% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.60% for the industry.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.81% with a share float percentage of 7.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Haleon plc having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 73.37 million shares worth more than $446.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 1.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.88 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 63.92 million shares of worth $511.35 million while later fund manager owns 8.5 million shares of worth $68.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.