Why Invest In Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Stock?

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $370.64M, closed the recent trade at $2.97 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 8.39% during that session. The ERAS stock price is -261.62% off its 52-week high price of $10.74 and 10.77% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Sporting 8.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the ERAS stock price touched $2.97 or saw a rise of 7.76%. Year-to-date, Erasca Inc. shares have moved -31.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) have changed -17.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.12.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Erasca Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.35%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.50% and 3.20% for the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.83% with a share float percentage of 97.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Erasca Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.32 million shares worth more than $142.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arch Venture Management, Llc, with the holding of over 11.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.23 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 2.74 million shares of worth $11.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.83 million shares of worth $14.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.