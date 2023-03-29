Why Do You Need To Add agilon health inc. (AGL) To Your Portfolio?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) has seen 4.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.13B, closed the last trade at $27.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.33 on the day or -4.66% during that session. The AGL stock price is -8.16% off its 52-week high price of $29.44 and 45.55% above the 52-week low of $14.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that agilon health inc. (AGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Sporting -4.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the AGL stock price touched $27.22 or saw a rise of 7.54%. Year-to-date, agilon health inc. shares have moved 68.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) have changed 28.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.18% from current levels.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that agilon health inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.23%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $664.36 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $959.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $462.89 million and $653.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.50% for the current quarter and 46.90% for the next.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.96% with a share float percentage of 104.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with agilon health inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 194.61 million shares worth more than $3.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 47.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 41.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $961.88 million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 14.27 million shares of worth $283.17 million while later fund manager owns 13.11 million shares of worth $211.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.