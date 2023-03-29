Why Buy Stock In SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)?

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $421.90M, closed the last trade at $2.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The SLGC stock price is -263.25% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 13.68% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 998.77K shares.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the SLGC stock price touched $2.34 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, SomaLogic Inc. shares have moved -6.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) have changed -9.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SomaLogic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.79%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.50% and -750.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.55 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $22.99 million and $22.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.00% for the current quarter and -9.40% for the next.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.22% with a share float percentage of 71.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SomaLogic Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Casdin Capital, LLC with over 12.6 million shares worth more than $29.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Casdin Capital, LLC held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.03 million and represent 5.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.89% shares in the company for having 8.98 million shares of worth $21.0 million while later fund manager owns 4.16 million shares of worth $9.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.