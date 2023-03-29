Why Acquire Shares Of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.40B, closed the recent trade at $25.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.98 on the day or -3.66% during that session. The URBN stock price is -15.36% off its 52-week high price of $29.74 and 30.92% above the 52-week low of $17.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Sporting -3.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the URBN stock price touched $25.78 or saw a rise of 4.84%. Year-to-date, Urban Outfitters Inc. shares have moved 8.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have changed -4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Urban Outfitters Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.71%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.30% and 3.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 billion and $1.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.50% for the current quarter and 0.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -44.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.09%.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 22 and May 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.54% with a share float percentage of 124.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Outfitters Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.19 million shares worth more than $219.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc., with the holding of over 9.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.6 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.82% shares in the company for having 4.44 million shares of worth $105.9 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $41.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.