Why Acquire Shares Of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)?

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.12M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 31.19% during that session. The KSCP stock price is -451.49% off its 52-week high price of $5.57 and 36.63% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 495.79K shares.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Sporting 31.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the KSCP stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, Knightscope Inc. shares have moved -46.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) have changed -11.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.39% over the past 6 months.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.88% with a share float percentage of 9.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knightscope Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.53 million shares worth more than $3.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $2.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.